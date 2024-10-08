CampusBuzz launched on GhanaWebbers

Dear Reader,

We are excited to announce our continued commitment to improving the quality of our content, particularly in areas that resonate with the youth and younger generations. As part of our collaboration with The 3rd Influencers Conference 2024, we are taking steps to deliver more relevant and engaging content.



With the launch of CampusBuzz, we are fulfilling our promise by creating a platform dedicated to news and stories from various campuses across the country—and sometimes even abroad. Our aim is to provide Ghana's larger community with insightful information, covering not only general news but also content that reflects the educational journey and student life, which are such vital parts of a student's career.



We will soon begin our search for campus representatives who will bring us firsthand updates and help strengthen our connection with the academic world.



Starting tomorrow, we will activate the CampusBuzz email at [email protected]. Through this, we invite students and contributors to send in their stories, news, and articles for publication. As a token of appreciation, we will reward contributors with exciting prizes such as gadgets, phone credits, and much more.

Join us in growing this platform, and we will ensure that you have a special place within the GhanaWebbers community!



Sincerely,



The GhanaWebbers Team



