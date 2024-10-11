Canada: 64-year-old Ghanaian Medical Doctor charged for sexually assaulting female patient

Investigators believe there may be more victims

A 64-year-old Ghanaian doctor based in Canada, Dr. Clarence Clottey, has been charged with sexual assault after a female patient reported him to police.

Dr. Clottey, who works at Bristol Family Physicians in Oakville, Ontario, was arrested and released pending a court appearance.



This comes after previous sexual misconduct allegations, including a 2016 arrest for six counts of sexual assault, though he was acquitted in 2018.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario had previously placed restrictions on his practice, limiting his ability to examine female patients.



Investigators believe there may be more victims.



