Canada bans border applications for post-graduation work permits

Menu ›
News
Mon, 24 Jun 2024 Source: economictimes.indiatimes.com
Canada has implemented an immediate ban on foreign nationals applying for post-graduation work permits (PGWP) at the border.
This decision is intended to address "flagpoling," a practice that strains border resources and leads to delays.
The government is promoting in-country applications to enhance fairness and processing efficiency, according to the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) statement.
Read full article
Source: economictimes.indiatimes.com