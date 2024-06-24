Canada bans border applications for post-graduation work permits

This decision is intended to address "flagpoling,"

Canada has implemented an immediate ban on foreign nationals applying for post-graduation work permits (PGWP) at the border.

This decision is intended to address "flagpoling," a practice that strains border resources and leads to delays.

The government is promoting in-country applications to enhance fairness and processing efficiency, according to the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) statement.



