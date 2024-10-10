Canada-based Ghanaian arrested for sexually assaulting female job seekers

Two women, asked to return separately, were allegedly assaulted

Toronto police have arrested 70-year-old Jacob Nimoh, a Canada-based Ghanaian, for allegedly sexually assaulting female job seekers.

Nimoh faces three counts of sexual assault and is due to appear in court on October 31, 2024.



According to the police, several women have reported being assaulted while applying for jobs at a business in the Keele Street and Steeles Avenue West area.

Two women, asked to return separately, were allegedly assaulted.



Police believe there may be more victims and are urging them to come forward with complaints. A photo of the suspect has been released.



