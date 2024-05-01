Canada limits international student work hours to 24 per week

The new policy, effective this fall, aims to help students focus more on their studies

Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Marc Miller, announced a new policy limiting international students in Canada to work for only 24 hours per week.

This change, announced on social media platform X, reverses the earlier rule that allowed students to work more than 20 hours per week while off campus.



The new policy, effective this fall, aims to help students focus more on their studies.



Miller explained the rationale behind the change, stating, “First and foremost, international students come to Canada to study. This change will allow students to focus on their classes while providing the option to work. We’ll continue to maintain the integrity of the program while protecting students from vulnerability.”



He also noted that students with planned academic breaks can continue working unlimited hours during those breaks.



The decision to limit work hours for international students is based on studies that show a significant decline in academic performance for students working more than 28 hours per week.

Additionally, working more than 24 hours per week increases the likelihood of a student dropping out of their program.



The Canadian government aims to strike a balance between allowing students to work for financial support and ensuring they can devote ample time to their studies.



This move aligns with similar policies in other countries that host international students.



Australia, for example, recently revised its policy to allow students to work up to 48 hours every two weeks.



In the United States, students must complete additional requirements before being allowed to work off campus. The goal of these policies is to ensure that international students can succeed academically while also gaining valuable work experience.