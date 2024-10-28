Canada to cut permanent resident admissions over next 3 years

This approach will lead to a slight population decline in 2025 and 2026

Source: Visa Guide

Canada's 2025-2027 Immigration Levels Plan aims to reduce permanent resident admissions significantly, decreasing targets from 500,000 to 350,000 in 2025, with further cuts in 2026 (380,000) and 2027 (365,000).

This approach will lead to a slight population decline in 2025 and 2026 before growth resumes in 2027.



The government also plans to lower temporary resident numbers to 5% of the population by 2026.

Overall, the plan seeks to ensure sustainable growth and a well-managed immigration system to support economic recovery.



