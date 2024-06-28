News

Canada to strengthen partnership with Ghana

Sarpong Canada .png Martine Moreau and Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong

Fri, 28 Jun 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

Canada is committed to strengthening its partnership with Ghana and Africa for mutual benefit, according to High Commissioner Martine Moreau.

During a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, Moreau announced Canada's focus on enhancing engagements with African countries.

The initiative aims to identify areas of mutual interest, including trade, health, education, agriculture, security, and climate change.

Ampratwum-Sarpong welcomed the move and urged collaboration between Canadian and Ghanaian businesses for shared benefits.

