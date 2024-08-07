Canadian Professors commend Dampare for transforming Ghana Police

The professors commended the positive impact of these advancements

Canadian academics, Professors David McGuire and Edward Akuffo from the University of Fraser Valley, have praised the Ghana Police Service for its significant improvements under IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

During their visit on July 6, 2024, they admired the strategic interventions and modern facilities, including GH Police TV, the Police Surveillance Centre, and the Emergency Command Centre.

The professors commended the positive impact of these advancements on both officers and the public, urging the IGP to maintain and build upon these successes for a safer Ghana.



Read full article