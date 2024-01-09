Cancellation of ‘The Convention’ was shameful and part of grand schemes to destroy Cheddar – Jacob Osei Yeboah

Cheddar

Jacob Osei Yeboah, a Ghanaian politician who ran as an independent candidate in Ghana’s presidential elections in 2012 and 2016, has slammed the Nana Addo-led administration for cancelling “The Convention.”

The politician, who had been invited to the event, called the occurrence a blot on the state.



The Diaspora Affairs Directorate at the Office of the President has revealed that it prevented organisers of the pan-African event, ‘The Convention’ from going ahead with the ceremony on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the Black Star Square due to a state event at the same venue.



The organisers of the event, the New Africa Foundation, were directed to cancel the event at the last minute despite receiving approval in November 2023.



Speakers for the event included Professor P. L. O. Lumumba, Julius Malema, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, and Peter Obi.



Deputy Director of the Diaspora Affairs Directorate at the Office of the President, Dr. Nadia Adongo Fynn, said in a statement that the decision was because of an “unforeseen” state event scheduled to take place at the venue.

“We write to revoke immediately the permission granted per our letter No.OP/PH/02 dated November 11, 2023, which approved your request to use the Black Star Square for the above event.”



“This decision has been necessitated by an unforeseen state event scheduled to take place at the venue. Under the circumstances, the amount of ten thousand Ghana cedis (GHc10,000.00) paid by your office for the use of the venue will be refunded. We regret any inconvenience this may cause,” Dr. Nadia Fynn added in the statement.



Reacting to this, Jacob Osei Yeboah opined that the government wants Nana Asante Bediako, aka Cheddar, to lose money and just start a scheme to destroy him.



He declared, “It’s very shameful for Ghana. What happened was shameful and a blemish on us as a people.”.



He asserted, If we know the man behind the mask, do you think National Security or the presidency is not aware?

The government just wanted to waste his money, frustrate Cheddar, and demonstrate weird power with brute force.



He stated that he had in the past experienced the same political machinations and schemes that were meant to destroy and tarnish his reputation.”



“I have experienced the same destructive mechanism of the duopoly for the past 14 years, since 2010. The sad thing is that Ghanaians will look on because partisanship patronage and such a selfless sacrifice to help better the lives of citizens will be stopped by the duopoly.”



He went on to say that the President pledged to ensure freedom of assembly and association in his Constitution Day speech.



The cancellation of the event on Sunday, on the other hand, says otherwise, and every Ghanaian should condemn what transpired.