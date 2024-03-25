Cape Coast Technical University launches 40th anniversary

Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU)

The Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU), which began as a polytechnic, has evolved over the past 40 years to become a center of excellence in technical and vocational education.

The university has consistently produced highly qualified graduates for various industries, academia, and governance.



The university kicked off its 40th-anniversary celebration last Thursday with a renewed commitment to growth and academic excellence.



The Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Harold Amonoo-Koufi, emphasized the university's dedication to producing graduates with a strong entrepreneurial spirit and skills in the technical and vocational sectors to support the nation's development.



Prof. Amonoo-Koufi highlighted the crucial role of technical and vocational education in the country's accelerated development and reiterated CCTU's commitment to providing the necessary manpower in these sectors.



He also emphasized the university's focus on sharpening graduates' creativity to provide sustainable solutions for communities and industries.

With a niche in renewable energy, CCTU aims to offer solutions to the nation's needs and become a leading institution in renewable energy solutions.



The anniversary logo was unveiled, and the theme for the celebration is "CCTU: 40 years of quality entrepreneurial-oriented technical and vocational education: Expanding the frontiers of renewable energy."



Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kwaku Adutwum Ayim Boakye highlighted the university's achievements in empowering students and preparing them for national and global development. He emphasized the university's commitment to exploring opportunities in renewable energy for the nation's benefit.



Former Rector Dr. John Kofi Borsah recognized the efforts of staff and students in making the university a quality educational institution and encouraged them to continue working hard to elevate the university's academic standing.



Anniversary activities include a special congregation, a public lecture, an inaugural lecture, a conference of alumni, staff awards, health screening, donations, sporting competitions, and a grand durbar in August.