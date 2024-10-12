News

Cape Coast comes alive as National Science & Math Quiz Contestants arrives

CampusBuzz Latest .png Campus Buzz

Sat, 12 Oct 2024 Source: NSMQ

The National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ) 2024 has energized Cape Coast, marking the first time the city hosts the National Championship.

A total of 126 schools are competing in the Preliminary Stage, with 31 additional seeded schools joining at the One-eighth Stage.

As students arrive, excitement and nervousness fill the air, with many eager to make history in this prestigious competition.

The sight of fellow competitors fuels their competitive spirit, setting the stage for an intense and thrilling event.

Source: NSMQ