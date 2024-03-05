Captain Smart commends late President Atta Mills, hails stand against LGBTQ rights

Captain Smart

Captain Smart has expressed admiration for the late Professor Evans Atta Mills, labeling him as the finest President Ghana has ever seen.

Speaking on his morning show on Onua TV, Captain Smart highlighted Atta Mills' courage in taking a firm stance against the LGBTQ community and rejecting IMF loans with attached conditions.



In a notable incident from 2011, Professor Atta Mills stood up to pressure from the UK, which threatened to cut aid if Ghana refused to legalize LGBTQ rights. Atta Mills firmly rejected the ultimatum, asserting that Ghanaian societal norms differed from those of the UK, and he would never support the legalization of homosexuality in Ghana.

While Atta Mills' resolute stance on LGBTQ issues garnered admiration, concerns have arisen over President Nana Addo's failure to sign an anti-gay bill passed by parliament, suggesting a potential departure from Atta Mills' principles.