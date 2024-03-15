Captain Smart invited by Police over poisoning claims on John Kumah’s death

Captain Smart

Source: CNR

Controversial broadcaster Captain Smart has been summoned by the Accra Regional Police Command for questioning following his claims about the cause of death of the Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah.

A Police source confirmed that a presenter with Kumasi-based Wontumi TV/Radio Oheneba Boamah has also been invited for questioning after he was mentioned by Captain Smart and his team when they met the Police.



According to the Police source, Captain Smart and his team insisted that Oheneba, who they said, was close to the late deputy finance minister had validated the claims by Mr Smart in a video which has since gone viral.



The development comes on the back of a formal complaint made to the Accra Regional Police Command by the wife of the late deputy Finance Minister Mrs. Lilian Kumah.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that Captain Smart has already been questioned over the matter. Captain also mentioned that one Oheneba in Kumasi had confirmed his claims in a video so the police had to extend an invitation to him too. He is expected to meet the Accra regional command for questioning today. which is Friday,” the source noted.



The source further noted that the Police are seeking to question these individuals with the hope of gathering evidence of substantial value which could help them in their investigations of the death of the late Ejisu MP.