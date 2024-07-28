Capture us under LEAP programme—Elephantiasis patients

They face stigma and discrimination and struggle to work

Elephantiasis patients in Ghana are appealing for inclusion in the Livelihood Empowerment against Poverty (LEAP) programme to improve their socio-economic conditions.

LEAP, a government initiative, provides cash and health insurance to extremely poor households.



Patients, suffering from severe swelling and disability, shared their painful experiences at a stakeholder meeting in Sunyani, organized by the Ghana Health Service and supported by the American Leprosy Mission.

They face stigma and discrimination and struggle to work, urging government support and inclusion in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



Advocacy for their access to the disability fund was also emphasized.



