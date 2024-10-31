News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Cargo truck catches fire on Tema Motorway

GnfsScreenshot 2024 10 31 043839.png GNFS has advised drivers to exercise caution when using the motorway

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: TIG Post

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) quickly contained a fire that broke out on a cargo truck carrying raw rubber materials on the Tema Motorway near the Community 18 junction.

A video on GNFS’s Facebook page shows firefighters controlling the flames and managing traffic to ease congestion.

GNFS has advised drivers to exercise caution when using the motorway.

In their statement, they confirmed, “Fire at Motorway, Tema Community 18 Junction...Fire currently under control.

Road users should exercise discretion when using the motorway.”

Read full article

Source: TIG Post