Cargo truck catches fire on Tema Motorway

GNFS has advised drivers to exercise caution when using the motorway

Source: TIG Post

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) quickly contained a fire that broke out on a cargo truck carrying raw rubber materials on the Tema Motorway near the Community 18 junction.

A video on GNFS’s Facebook page shows firefighters controlling the flames and managing traffic to ease congestion.



GNFS has advised drivers to exercise caution when using the motorway.

In their statement, they confirmed, “Fire at Motorway, Tema Community 18 Junction...Fire currently under control.



Road users should exercise discretion when using the motorway.”



Read full article