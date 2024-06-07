Carpenter gets 15 years for robbing woman of phone

The Adentan Circuit Court convicted Kplende after he pleaded guilty to robbery

Source: GNA

Kingsley Mawuli Kplende, a 35-year-old carpenter, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for robbing a woman of her iPhone 11 at Lakeside Community 4, Last Stop.

The Adentan Circuit Court convicted Kplende after he pleaded guilty to robbery, having threatened the victim, Grace Dzre Lawal, with a pair of scissors.

Despite Kplende's plea for mercy, the court ruled in favor of the prosecution, ordering the retrieved phone to be returned to the complainant.



