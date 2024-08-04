Cases awaiting Attorney General’s advice alarming

Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo

The Judicial Service has raised concerns about the high number of criminal cases, including murder and rape, awaiting the Attorney General's advice.

This issue was highlighted by Papa K. Maisie, Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, during a briefing with Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo and the Judicial Press Corps.



Efforts to address these delays include the Justice for All Programme and urging police prosecutors to expedite cases.

The Service is also working on improving court jurisdictions and facilities, and aims to reduce caseloads in busy courts.



Ghana currently has one Supreme Court, six Courts of Appeal, 129 High Courts, 104 Circuit Courts, and 228 District Courts.



