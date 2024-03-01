Catholic Bishops' President urges review of anti-LGBTQ+ bill sanctions

Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi

Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, the President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, has emphasised the ineffectiveness of incarcerating individuals based on their sexual orientation in eradicating homosexuality.

On February 28, 2024, Parliament passed the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values bill, commonly known as the anti-LGBTQ bill. This legislation criminalises LGBTQ activities, encompassing their promotion, advocacy, and funding. Those found guilty could face jail terms ranging from six months to three years, while promoters and sponsors could face three-to-five-year sentences.



While reiterating the church’s support for the bill, Rev Gyamfi, in an interview on Citi FM's Eyewitness News on February 29, called for a review of the sanctions.



He emphasised the necessity for more reformative and corrective measures, expressing concerns about the potential consequences of imprisonment.

“We think that in the case of this particular law and the way it is being implemented, being placed in prison as the chosen punishment is not going to solve the problem," he stated. "That is why we were concerned about a punishment that will correct them, that will reform them. If the government is going this way, that is why we are suggesting that in prison, they should add more corrective and reformative measures.”



Rev Gyamfi highlighted the potential for imprisonment to inadvertently foster expertise in same-sex activities among inmates, advocating for a more thoughtful and rehabilitative approach to address the complex issue of homosexuality in society.