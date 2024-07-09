Cattle thief lynched

The police found the deceased's body near the crime scene with multiple wounds

Source: Daily Guide

A 28-year-old man, part of a six-man gang of thieves, was lynched at Asuabena-Beposo, near Mankranso in the Ashanti Region.

The gang attacked Seidu Sabo, stealing three cattle on July 5, 2024.



Sabo fought back with a machete, injuring one attacker, leading to his death.



Severely injured, Sabo reported the incident to the police before seeking medical attention.





The body was sent to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for autopsy. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining gang members.



