Cecelia Dapaah's case: OSP denies claims of docket delay

Samuel Appiah Darko, OSP's Director for Strategy, Research, and Communications

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has refuted claims by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) regarding the return of a docket on former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah.

According to the OSP's Director of Strategy, Research, and Communications, Samuel Appiah Darko, EOCO had actually returned the docket long ago, contrary to assertions made by EOCO's Executive Director, COP Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah.



COP Addo-Danquah had mentioned during a media address at the 14th Commonwealth Regional Conference of Heads of Anti-corruption Agencies in Africa that EOCO intended to return the docket due to insufficient information required for further investigation on potential money laundering charges.



This decision was reportedly based on the Attorney General's advice, which indicated a lack of clear basis from OSP for potential money laundering crimes.



In response, Mr. Darko clarified, "Let me start with what EOCO said yesterday that they were going to return the docket to the OSP; that is not accurate. They have long returned the docket to us with an explanation that they have been advised by the Attorney General not to investigate."

He also rejected claims that the docket forwarded by OSP to EOCO was baseless, asserting that EOCO's lack of interest in the case was apparent.



Mr. Darko emphasized, "If there is no appetite to want to investigate and prosecute, tell the people of Ghana that there is no appetite but don’t try to put the blame on the OSP."



Moreover, Mr. Darko emphasized that the OSP had not cleared Cecilia Dapaah of any offense, as clearing someone implies a thorough investigation leading to the conclusion of no wrongdoing, which had not been the case.



He urged transparency in communication, suggesting that if there was no intention to investigate and prosecute, it should be clearly stated without blaming the OSP.