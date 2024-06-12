Cecilia Dapaah’s ex-maid demands all investigation documents on ex-Minister, husband from OSP

Cecilia Dapaah's maid leaving court

Lawyers for Patience Botwe, the former housemaid of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, have filed a motion at the High Court seeking investigation documents from the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

The documents relate to Cecilia Dapaah and her husband, Daniel Osei Kufuor, who are witnesses in the trial.



The motion has led to the adjournment of the trial, with the court set to consider whether cross-examination can continue while the documents are procured.

The trial has been adjourned to June 18. Patience Botwe and six others are facing charges including conspiracy to steal, stealing, and money laundering.



