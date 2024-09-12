Cedi Depreciation: 'Bank of Ghana has let Ghana down' - Kwabena Agyepong

Agyepong condemned the dollarization of goods and called for confidence in the local currency

Former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyepong, criticized the Governor of the Bank of Ghana over the cedi's depreciation during an appearance on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show.

He blamed the Bank’s poor oversight for the ongoing pressure on the cedi, citing issues dating back to Mahama's administration.



Agyepong condemned the dollarization of goods and called for confidence in the local currency. He emphasized the need for stricter enforcement and discipline in managing the forex regime.

Agyepong expressed confidence that Dr. Bawumia would restore stability and discipline to Ghana’s currency management.



Read full article