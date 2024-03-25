Chairman Wontumi urges party unity amidst internal disputes

Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Wontumi, criticized party members and executives for airing their grievances in the media instead of using internal channels, stating that such actions undermine party unity and contravene the NPP’s Constitution.

Chairman Wontumi responded to a recent petition from six elected Ashanti Regional party executives to the national leadership, accusing him of neglecting his duties.

He defended himself during the inauguration of the party’s campaign team in the Ashanti Region, stressing the need for unity among executives as the party prepares for the December general elections.