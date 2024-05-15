Challenging Heights opens new office in Tamale

It aims to expand its efforts in combating child labour and trafficking in the region

Challenging Heights, a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting child trafficking, has launched a new office in Tamale to expand its efforts in combating child labour and trafficking in the region.

This move, according to Graphic Online, is aimed at strengthening the organization's presence in the northern sector and enhancing its ability to carry out key projects that improve the lives of children, vulnerable women, and youth.



During the inauguration of the office, Enock Dery Pufaa, the Programmes Director of Challenging Heights, emphasized the prevalence of child trafficking and child labour in many communities in the area.



He highlighted the organization's commitment to addressing these issues, as well as other challenges such as climate change, environmental degradation, and poverty, which directly impact children and vulnerable populations.



Challenging Heights conducted a survey revealing the widespread nature of child trafficking, child labour, and related issues in northern Ghana.

Over the years, the organization has rescued and rehabilitated more than 2000 children from slavery, providing them with support and monitoring their progress.



Additionally, they have empowered over 5000 women and youth through vocational skills training, business support, and cash transfers, enabling them to start their businesses and achieve financial independence.



Mr. Pufaa called for collaboration with other NGOs in the northern sector to protect children's rights and combat child trafficking and labour.



Mamudu Kenneth Khelwini, an Advisory Board Member of Challenging Heights, praised the organization's efforts in protecting children's rights and highlighted the importance of supporting parents and NGOs to address the root causes of child labour, such as poverty.