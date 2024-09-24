Change my name if Pius Hadzide isn’t jailed over Australia Visa Scandal – Malik Basintale

Basintale accuses Hadzide of fraud related to the 2018 Commonwealth Games visa scandal

NDC's Deputy National Communications Officer, Malik Basintale, has vowed to change his name if Pius Enam Hadzide, CEO of the National Youth Authority, isn't jailed under a future Mahama administration.

Basintale accuses Hadzide of fraud related to the 2018 Commonwealth Games visa scandal, where over 60 fake journalists were deported from Australia.



Despite being cleared by President Akufo-Addo, Basintale insists Hadzide deserves jail time.

He urged Asuogyaman voters to reject Hadzide's NPP candidacy and support incumbent MP Thomas Ampem Nyarko, praising Nyarko's development efforts in the constituency.



