Character of Queen Vashti and Queen Esther

Esther 1:1-8: The King (Xerxes)who saw the essence to enjoy his wealth by way of massive celebrations with his kinsmen, nobles and other invited people from 127 provinces and celebrated for 180 days continuously!

After the 180 days of massive feasts and all sorts of royal wines at everyone’s disposal, the King decided to extend the celebration to 7 more days this time around, at his palace in the court of his garden. Great decor explored and described in the Bible.



I could behold and envisage how well-decorated the palace was and the banquet set.



I personally love celebrations because the gift of life should never be taken for granted when God chooses to “spare” one’s life especially in good health.



Now Queen Vashti, her Admiration for me personally as the Holy Spirit opened my eyes to her character which most of us do not expose or talk about and mainly concentrate on Queen Esther who was highly favored and reigned with King Ahasuerus (Xerxes).



“Esther 1:9 Also Vashti the queen made a feast for the women in the royal house which belonged to king Ahasuerus.” - Verse 9(KJV)



RESPONSIBLE QUEEN:



Queen Vashti also made a feast for the women and this shows how responsible, caring and focused she was, as the leader of the women of the provinces of King Ahasuerus.



Know your responsibility as a person and perform!

It doesn’t matter where you find yourself, please make impact. You do not need hundreds of people or millions of dollars to make impact, start it from your corner, family, friends, schools, businesses and the churches.



Little impact becomes a mighty one when it is constantly made and achieved!! The counting numbers in ascending order obviously starts from ONE and gradually hits the biggest digit so START TAKING RESPONSIBILITY NOW!



CIRCUMSTANCE & THE KING’S REQUEST:



“On the seventh day, when the heart of the king was merry with wine, he commanded Mehuman, Biztha, Harbona, Bigtha, and Abagtha, Zethar, and Carcas, the seven chamberlains that served in the presence of Ahasuerus the king,” - Esther 1:10(KJV)



Continuous celebrations after 180 days and additional 7 days of the King’s merry with wine should obviously teach us to control our celebrations at times especially when people drink excessively and forget their identity.



The King was in high spirit of wine and note the consequences of drunkenness as a result of excessive drinking of wine.



NOW THE KING’S REQUEST IN HIS DRUNKEN STATE:



“to bring before him Queen Vashti, wearing her royal crown, in order to display her beauty to the people and nobles, for she was lovely to look at.” - Verse 11 (NIV)

My ladies and gentlemen, how many of us would heed to this request or refuse honestly?



A request from a “drunken” husband or wife, leader or supervisor, king or queen to show or display your beauty or eye-catching part of your body publicly?



NOW VASHTI’S STANCE:



This is where my revelation dwells and her stance has opened my eyes to also share with you all.



How we easily compromise to get what we need or want at the expense of “selling” our dignity.



The Bible says Queen Vashti confidently refused without minding the outcome or consequences of her stance knowing very well no one refuses her husband let alone the King.



“But when the attendants delivered the king’s command, Queen Vashti refused to come. Then the king became furious and burned with anger.”



This act or the personal decision of Queen Vashti made way for a sanction to be decreed which made way for Esther to occupy her position as the Queen.

Queen Vashti lost her favor with her husband and the King and was permanently banished.



Was this obedience of Queen Vashti worth it?



Did she really think about what she would lose for disobeying the decree of the King?



Did she bother to lose her position and the Kingdom?



I end with this:



Queen Esther also disobeyed the decree of the King when she had the opportunity to redeem her people as instructed by Mordecai.



Just like Queen Vashti must have known the cost she would pay when she refused to appear before the King, Queen Esther knew the penalty for appearing before the King uninvited.



Both acts required COURAGE and God strategically used both, in different ways, to save His people from annihilation(state of being completely destroyed)

THERE WAS A QUEEN VASHTI BEFORE QUEEN ESTHER!! Her disobedience made way for Esther to be chosen and favored as a Queen!



BE A “VASHTI” and make the best and right decision never to compromise on your godly principles and decisions and be an “ESTHER” to press on regardless and be divinely aligned to get results.



KNOW WHEN TO BE “VASHTI” and KNOW WHEN TO BE “ESTHER”!!!



God bless you for reading!!!



