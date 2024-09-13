News

1

Charlotte Osei blasts Gabby Otchere-Darko: ‘Stop dragging me into your nonsense

Charlotte Osei Blasts Gabby Otchere Darko Stop Dragging Me Into Your Nonsense 1068x600 Gabby accused Charlotte of benefiting from a government property sale

Fri, 13 Sep 2024 Source: atinkanews.net

Former Electoral Commission Chairperson Charlotte Osei has strongly criticized Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko for involving her in a political dispute.

Gabby accused her of benefiting from a government property sale, which sparked controversy linked to MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's exposé on state capture.

Osei, in a September 11 post on X (formerly Twitter), denied the allegations, stating that she bought the property legally in 2007 and had never received state land benefits.

She urged Gabby to settle his disputes with Ablakwa legally and to stop spreading lies about her.

