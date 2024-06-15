Cheating husband who texted sex workers via iMessages plans to sue Apple for £5m after wife found the messages

The man hopes to recover lost assets and legal costs

A man caught cheating after his wife found messages on their shared iMac plans to sue Apple for £5 million.

The husband, who arranged liaisons via iMessages on his iPhone, believed deleting the messages would keep them secret.



However, his wife discovered the messages on their iMac and filed for divorce.

He argued that Apple failed to clearly disclose that iMessages can be accessed on linked devices, leading to the painful discovery. The man hopes to recover lost assets and legal costs, regretting the brutal way his infidelity was exposed.



