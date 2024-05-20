Check out the 42 companies who could benefit from a $335m tax waiver

One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative

In 2021, the Ministry of Finance initiated steps to secure approximately $335 million in tax exemptions for 42 companies under the government's One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative.

The Exemptions Act, 2022 (Act 1083), was presented to Parliament by former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in 2022.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's 1D1F initiative aims to transform Ghana's economy from one reliant on the import and export of raw materials to one focused on manufacturing, value addition, and the export of processed goods.



This initiative is designed to be private sector-led, with the government providing a supportive environment to help businesses access funding from financial institutions and receive other support services from government agencies to establish factories across the country.

Below is the full list of the forty-two companies awaiting to benefit from the exemptions:








