Check your record before criticizing our economy – Bawumia to Mahama

Bawumia expressed astonishment at Mahama's criticisms

Source: 3news

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's flagbearer, has challenged former President John Dramani Mahama to reflect on his own record when criticizing the current administration's economic performance.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Bawumia expressed astonishment at Mahama's criticisms of economic mismanagement, urging him to review his past tenure.

Bawumia emphasized that Ghana needs an "upgrade, not reset," and promised to implement new measures from the NPP's manifesto to revitalize the economy if elected.



Read full article