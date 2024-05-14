Chereponi residents concerned over delayed Agenda 111 hospital project

Building materials and equipment have been removed from the site

Residents of Chereponi in the North East Region are expressing frustration over the sluggish progress of the Agenda 111 hospital project in their area.

The project, which commenced in 2021 and was slated for completion in August this year, has hit a snag.



Both contractors assigned to the project, Orlin Construction Ghana Limited and Savannah Empires Construction, have withdrawn their equipment from the site.



Currently, only a portion of the project has reached the roofing stage, with the rest still at the foundation level, Graphic Online reports.



Additionally, building materials and equipment have been removed from the site. Sources familiar with the situation have attributed the contractors' departure to a lack of funds.



The Agenda 111 hospital project, a flagship initiative of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, aims to enhance healthcare services in the region.

Chereponi district is currently served by only one polyclinic, which is inadequate to meet the healthcare needs of the population.



Patients often have to endure lying on the floor due to the shortage of beds and overcrowding. In response to the delayed project, residents have submitted a petition to the President through the District Assembly.



Speaking on behalf of the residents, Kwame Kojo Mahamud highlighted the urgent need for the hospital's completion to address these pressing healthcare challenges.



Mohammed Awolo, the District Coordinating Director, received the petition and assured residents that it would be forwarded to the relevant authorities for prompt action.



The residents remain hopeful that the government will expedite the completion of the hospital to improve healthcare delivery in the area.