Chief Justice clarifies expedited hearing of Dafeamekpor's injunction application

Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo has provided clarification on the decision to expedite the injunction application brought forth by MP Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor from South Dayi, aimed at suspending parliament's confirmation of newly nominated ministers by President Akufo Addo.

The Supreme Court's decision on March 27 dismissed an application filed by MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, challenging the approval of new ministerial and deputy ministerial nominees. In a unanimous ruling, the five-member panel of the court deemed the application frivolous and an abuse of the court process.



Speaking to journalists in Accra on Thursday, April 4, 2024, the Chief Justice stated that the case was ready for a hearing as all procedural requirements had been met



"In this particular case, as soon as the case was filed, the Attorney General filed his response. He filed his affidavit to the opposition. So the case was ripe for hearing. We were going to go on Easter break and the Attorney General wrote and said that this is a matter of governance so could the court issue a hearing notice for the case to be heard, and the court was going to sit on Wednesday, so hearing notices were issued so that the applicant who filed the case himself and who should be interested in his case himself will come court and the two other respondents will also come to court," she explained.

"The bailiff went and served all of them with hearing notices and when the court sat on that Wednesday, it formed part of our list because hearing notices have been served on everybody and the respondents had filed their affidavit in opposition. At least the Attorney General had.



"When the case was called the affidavit of service was on the docket. We knew that the applicant had been served, the speaker had been served, the Attorney General had been served, the speaker’s lawyer was in court, the Attorney General was in court, Attorney General had filed his affidavit in opposition, so nothing should stop the hearing," she added.