Chief Justice declares July 15 to 19 as ADR week

Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo

Source: GNA

Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo has declared July 15-19, 2024, as Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Week nationwide.

This initiative, themed "Building the Pillars of Justice through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR)," aims to educate the public about ADR's role in the judicial system, enhancing access to justice for the poor and vulnerable.



During the week, 138 courts will focus on resolving cases through ADR.

The Judicial Service encourages full participation from lawyers, disputants, and the public to ensure the initiative's success.



ADR has been integrated into the adjudication process under "Court-Connected ADR."



