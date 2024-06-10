Chief beats woman over debt in Ahafo

The Ahafo Regional Police urge anyone with information to come forward

In Asufufuo, Ahafo region, Chief Nana Okyere Sibour II has brutally assaulted Dorcas Basoa during a discussion about an outstanding debt, leaving her with significant injuries.

She is currently receiving treatment.



The incident, now under investigation by local authorities, has been widely condemned, with calls for justice and accountability.

The Ahafo Regional Police urge anyone with information to come forward, while human rights organizations emphasize that such violence is unacceptable and perpetrators must be held accountable regardless of their status.



Read full article