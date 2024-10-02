Chief of Mankpan appeals for a Police Post in the area

Mankpanwura Jakpa Achor-Ade Borenyi I

Mankpanwura Jakpa Achor-Ade Borenyi I, Paramount Chief of Mankpan Traditional Area, has appealed to the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to establish a police station in the Mankpan area.

He stated that this would improve security and maintain law and order in Mankpan and its surrounding communities.



Speaking at the Damba Festival in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region, the chief emphasized his concern for the safety of his people.

He also urged the NPP and NDC to avoid derogatory remarks that could incite violence before, during, and after the 2024 elections.



