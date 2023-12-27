Chief of Staff spends Christmas with Assurance of Hope Orphanage

Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare with children of the Assurance of Hope Orphanage in Teshie,

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, dedicated her Christmas to bringing joy and support to the children of the Assurance of Hope Orphanage in Teshie, Accra.

Amidst the festivities and merriment that characterise the Christmas season, Osei-Opare chose to extend a helping hand to the less fortunate, embodying the true essence of the season - generosity and compassion.



She was accompanied by her immediate family members and Bernard Okoe Boye, the CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party in the Ledzokuku Constituency.



Osei-Opare donated a range of essential supplies and festive treats including Pearson Maths textbooks for lower primary students (10 boxes), Maths Teachers Resource pallet counts (10 boxes), 25kg (5x5) bags of rice (20 bags), packs of assorted soft drinks, toilet rolls and hand soap, boxes of soap and other detergents, 200 packs of sachet water, and boxes of biscuits.



She also interacted with the children, spreading smiles and creating lasting memories.

The founder and director of Assurance of Hope Orphanage, Enoch Yartey Quaye Mensah, expressed deep appreciation to the senior government official for her generosity and ongoing support.



In a touching commitment, she pledged to be a lifelong patron for the orphanage, promising ongoing support for the well-being and future of these children.



To make the day even more special, after the donation, Osei-Opare treated the children to a delightful lunch at La Palm Beach Hotel. The laughter and joy echoed through the air as the kids enjoyed a memorable time together.



The orphanage has been running for the past 19 years.