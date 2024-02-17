Chief of Staff urges National College of Defence Studies to shape future leaders for security challenges

Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare

Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff, has called on the National College of Defence Studies to equip its students with the knowledge and expertise necessary for ensuring the peace, security, and prosperity of the country, GNA reports.

Speaking at the Maiden Matriculation Ceremony for the National College of Defence Studies Course 1, 2023 Academic Year, Madam Osei-Opare challenged the College’s Management to find a pathway to harmonise natural resources, human well-being, and national progress.



The Chief of Staff emphasised that the establishment of the College reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that the Armed Forces and Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) are equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate the complex challenges of the contemporary security landscape. The College's mission is to nurture and train future leaders of the Armed Forces and Civil Servants from MDAs in Ghana and other African countries.



Course 1, which consisted of 19 students, including 17 Senior Officers from the Ghana Armed Forces and one each from the Ministries of Defence and National Security, completed a 41-week program.



They conducted research in Military Science, Defence Studies, Strategic Studies, International Relations, and related subjects, earning a master’s degree in strategic studies.



The theme of the Maiden Course 1 was “Environment, Security, and Development,” focusing on addressing the complex relationship between the environment, evolving security challenges, and the imperative need for development. Madam Osei-Opare expressed confidence that understanding the intricate interplay between these pillars is essential for shaping a sustainable and prosperous future for Ghana.

She highlighted the timeliness of the College’s establishment, emphasising the need to equip leaders with the necessary tools and insights to address security challenges, including those posed by terrorists and violent extremist groups in the sub-region.



The Chief of Staff also noted the importance of the recent National Security Strategy document, which recognises various security challenges and emphasises enhanced regional cooperation, intelligence sharing, and capacity building to address them.



Madam Osei-Opare concluded by assuring the Commandant, faculty, and administrative staff of the government’s commitment to providing the resources and facilities necessary to produce graduates capable of addressing Ghana and Africa’s complex security challenges.



Major-General Irvine Nill-Ayitey Aryeetey, the Commandant of the College, commended the government for pursuing excellence in professional military education and encouraged participants to view the program as an opportunity to enhance their careers and critical thinking skills.