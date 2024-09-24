Chief waves NDC flag during Akwanbo festival procession

The chief's gesture has ignited online debates

Source: TIG Post

A chief at the Agona Kwanyako Akwanbo festival has sparked reactions by waving the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag while riding in a palanquin during the procession.

His public show of support for the political party drew mixed reactions from festival-goers.



Some praised his openness, while others raised concerns about mixing traditional leadership with politics.



NDC supporters in the crowd expressed excitement, adding energy to the event.

The chief's gesture has ignited online debates about the role of traditional leaders in political affairs.



