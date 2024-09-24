News

Chief waves NDC flag during Akwanbo festival procession

NCScreenshot 2024 09 24 091850.png The chief's gesture has ignited online debates

Tue, 24 Sep 2024 Source: TIG Post

A chief at the Agona Kwanyako Akwanbo festival has sparked reactions by waving the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag while riding in a palanquin during the procession.

His public show of support for the political party drew mixed reactions from festival-goers.

Some praised his openness, while others raised concerns about mixing traditional leadership with politics.

NDC supporters in the crowd expressed excitement, adding energy to the event.

The chief's gesture has ignited online debates about the role of traditional leaders in political affairs.



Source: TIG Post