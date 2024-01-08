Chiefs and people of Apirede mark Odwira, launch 30th anniversary of chief's reign

Chief of Apirede-Akuapem, Okogyeahene Otoamfom Saforo Okoampah III

Source: Michael Oberteye

The Chiefs and people of Apirede-Akuapem in the Eastern Region have commemorated the annual Odwira festival at Apirede-Akuapem.

The event traditionally falls around the harvest season, when food is in plentiful supply and people express gratitude to their ancestors.



Since it's a yam festival and is referred to as "feeding the ancestors", the celebration is one way in which gratitude for a good harvest is particularly shown.



This year's event will be celebrated on the theme, "Sustaining our unity through culture"



The commemoration brought together many indigenes of Apirede to celebrate the august annual occasion.



The event was also used to launch the 30th-anniversary celebration since the Chief of Apirede-MAkuapem, Okogyeahene Otoamfom Saforo Okoampah III ascended the throne.

The anniversary to be celebrated in November 2024, would be marked under the theme, "30 years of transformational leadership".



Underscoring the essence of education, Okogyeahene Otoamfom Saforo Okoampah III decried the poor state of educational infrastructure in the area.



"Our educational system in this community is bad and an embarrassment to us so we've begun taking steps to address the situation", the Chief said.



He also appealed for peaceful elections in December 2024 and urged all to ensure that the process is devoid of violence.



The Chief also appealed to the Ghana Health Service to upgrade the CHPS compound in the community to the status of a polyclinic to serve the health needs of the people of Apirede and Okere.

The traditional leader while eulogizing the unity of the people of Apirede noted that the situation had brought them a lot of benefits, adding that the peace would be safeguarded and not taken for granted.



Okogyeahene Otoamfom Saforo Okoampah III commended the chairman of the occasion and Aburihene, Nana Otubour Gyan Kwasi II, for the key role he played in ensuring that the people of Nifa got a Nifahene.



The guest of honour of the event, Dan Kwaku Botwe eulogized the reverence for chiefs and the critical role they played in ensuring peace and unity in the country.



Underscoring the need for peace to ensure national development, Mr. Dan Botwe said the theme was appropriate to emphasize the need for peace at all times.



Praising the people of Akuapem for their respect, discipline, hard work, and politeness, the Minister said these qualities defined the people of the Akuapem Traditional Area.

He was happy with the peace in the area, adding that the situation attracted investors which in the long run would boost employment opportunities and enhance development.



Chairman for the occasion, Aburihene, Nana Otubour Gyan Kwasi II, commended the people on ensuring that there's peace in the community and called on them to continue to maintain peace and unity in the area.



He also promised to address the differences between the Apirede chief and his Krontihene to ensure that the two work together, which will bring development to the area.