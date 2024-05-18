Chiefs urged to lobby for employment for youth

Chiefs in Ada have been urged to lobby the government and companies to provide jobs

Source: GNA

Chiefs in Ada have been urged to lobby the government and companies to provide jobs for the teeming unemployed youth within their localities to help develop the communities.

Mr. Christian Lawerh Anim, a legal practitioner, said providing the youth with employment would also help maintain peace and tranquilly in the communities, especially as the general elections approach.



Mr. Anim described the high unemployment rate among the youth as a dangerous phenomenon and a time bomb, which explosion could cause dire consequences to society; hence, the chiefs must make the effort to get their subjects jobs.



He made the call when speaking at a royal conference on the theme: “the role of chiefs and queen mothers in restoring the lost glory of the state and their communities.”



He made a presentation on the threats and challenges faced by today’s youth and the roles of chiefs and the church in fostering development.



He noted that chiefs receive greater recognition from politicians who could facilitate youth admissions into tertiary schools, nursing training, and other industries, but the traditional authorities often failed to use that advantage.



He indicated that about 1.5 million Ghanaian youth were unemployed because authorities failed to pay close attention to them in the communities.

The lawyer emphasised that many youth, therefore, harbour some resentment towards chiefs, suspecting that they might have diverted funds meant for community development to live in luxury.



He stated that most cases of robbery and other heinous crimes stem from unemployment, adding that the unemployment situation could drive desperate youth to sell their organs and semen for money.



He claimed that these organs and semen are sometimes used in rituals for others and could have some spiritual effect on the donors.



Mr. Anim noted that research had shown that there was a heightened danger posed to society when people go hungry, as hunger could drive individuals to engage in abnormal behaviours.



He appealed to the chiefs to develop cordial relationships with the youth and assist them in solving some of their problems.