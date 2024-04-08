Child marriage in Nungua: It was traditional rite, not a marriage ceremony – Chieftaincy Minister

The supposed marriage has been condemned by governmnet and international organisations

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has addressed concerns regarding the recent video circulating on social media depicting what appeared to be a child marriage ceremony in Nungua.

In an interview on JoyNews’ The Probe, the Minister clarified that the event was a traditional rite, not a marriage ceremony.



He explained that misconceptions arose during the event, leading to the false impression that the girl was being married off to the Gborbu Wulomo.

Following public outcry, the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, along with the Gender Ministry and the Attorney General's office, swiftly engaged with Nungua's traditional authorities and the Ga priest involved.



According to Asamoah Boateng, through the discussions, it was clarified that there were no intentions of marital relations with the young girl.