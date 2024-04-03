Child rights advocate calls for end to harmful traditional practices

Bright Appiah, the Executive Director of Child Rights International

Bright Appiah, the Executive Director of Child Rights International (CRI), has urged for the abandonment of traditions and customs that endanger children's lives.

He emphasized that while traditional rites may be effective and mandatory, they should not harm or disadvantage children in any way.



Mr. Appiah's statement, issued in Accra, comes in response to the trending story of a supposed customary marriage between a 63-year-old man, Gborbu Wulomo, and a 12-year-old girl named Naa Okromo.



The ceremony has sparked outrage, with many Ghanaians calling for intervention from child-centered organizations and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.



CRI is conducting an investigation into the Nungua event and plans to issue a detailed statement soon. Mr. Appiah emphasized that regardless of the rites performed, the law does not allow individuals under the age of 18 to be involved in such marriage rites.

He also called on the media to refrain from circulating the child's image on social media platforms to protect her privacy and prevent negative consequences on her social interactions.



Mr. Appiah stressed the need for institutions to recognize the impact of their traditional practices on children and operate within the established laws of the land.



CRI's research over the years has shown that child and early marriages often occur due to cultural practices, single parenting, and divorce, rather than as a union based on love between two people. Mr. Appiah emphasized that regardless of tribal beliefs, traditional practices must not harm minors, and children's rights must be protected.