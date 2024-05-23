Children Believe presents medicines to Regional Medical Store

The initiative aims to enhance nutrition and gender equality

Source: GNA

The Northern Regional Medical Store received medical supplies worth GH₵1,800,210 to improve care for pregnant/lactating mothers, adolescent girls, and children under five in the Northern, Savannah, and North East Regions.

The supplies, including Ferrous Sulphate with Folic Acid, Multivitamin Syrups, Mebendazole, and Albendazole, will benefit 82,866 individuals across nine districts and 54 health facilities.



Donated by the NGO Children Believe under the Championing Nutrition and Gender Equality (CHANGE) project, the initiative aims to enhance nutrition and gender equality.

The supplies will help combat anaemia and ensure uninterrupted drug availability in the region.



