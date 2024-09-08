China and Ghana elevate relations to strategic partnership at FOCAC Summit

Akufo-Addo expressed Ghana's appreciation for China's support

On September 5, 2024, President Xi Jinping met with Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

They announced the upgrading of China-Ghana relations to a strategic partnership.



Xi highlighted the 64-year-long friendship between the two nations and pledged continued cooperation in sectors like agriculture, energy, and infrastructure.

Akufo-Addo expressed Ghana's appreciation for China's support and emphasized expanding collaboration in areas such as electricity and new energy.



Both leaders committed to implementing key outcomes from the FOCAC Summit.



Read full article