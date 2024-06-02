China says its spacecraft lands on Moon's far side

The Chang'e 6 mission launched from China's Wenchang Spaceport in May

Source: BBC

China's uncrewed Chang'e 6 craft successfully landed on the Moon's far side, specifically the South Pole-Aitken Basin, on Sunday.

This mission, launched on May 3, aims to collect rock and soil samples from this unexplored region.



Landing on the far side is challenging due to communication difficulties, but China previously achieved this with Chang'e-4 in 2019. The lander will gather up to 2kg of material over three days.

This mission could answer key questions about planetary formation and the Moon's composition. The success may pave the way for future human missions and a potential permanent lunar base by 2030.



