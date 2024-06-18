China should pay for propping up Putin's war - Nato chief

Jens Stoltenberg says China should face

Source: BBC

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has warned China to face consequences if it continues supporting Russia's war in Ukraine.

He criticised Beijing for aiding Russia while trying to maintain ties with Europe, saying this dual approach is unsustainable. Stoltenberg mentioned ongoing discussions about possible sanctions against China, which supplies crucial technologies to Russia.



He also highlighted Russia's increasing isolation, aligning more with authoritarian regimes like North Korea, Iran, and China.

Stoltenberg's visit to Washington coincides with expectations that over 20 nations will meet NATO's 2% defense spending target, emphasising NATO's commitment to deterrence and collective defense.



Read full article