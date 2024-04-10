Chinese and 5 Ghanaians arrested for illegal mining in Central Region

The illegal miners were arrested on April 9

A joint operation by Zoar Mining Enterprise's security personnel and law enforcement led to the arrest of a Chinese national, identified as Wu, and five Ghanaian collaborators for encroaching on the company's mining concession in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central region.

According to JoyNews, the illegal miners, armed with excavators and earth-moving equipment, have ravaged over 50 acres of the 120-acre concession, claiming to be working for a fugitive named Ernest.



The arrest, conducted at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, and subsequent handover to the Ministries Police in Accra, came after days of surveillance by Zoar Mining Enterprise's security team.

The company, granted a 5-year mining lease by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, in November 2023, has suffered significant financial losses due to the illegal activities.



Operations and Sustainability Manager, Nana Akwasi Yentumi Asante, emphasized the importance of protecting the concession, which could contribute substantial revenue to the government through taxes.