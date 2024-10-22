Chinese illegal miner accuses Mahama of sparking galamsey fight to sabotage NPP

The crisis has turned political, with both NPP and NDC blamed for the situation

A Chinese illegal miner has accused former President John Dramani Mahama of orchestrating the ongoing crackdown on illegal mining (galamsey) to sabotage the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The miner claims the operation aims to prevent President Akufo-Addo and the NPP from extracting all the gold before Mahama’s potential return to power.



Galamsey has become a serious issue in Ghana, causing environmental harm and public health risks.

The government’s military-led "Operation Halt" has targeted illegal mining sites, but critics argue it overlooks the socio-economic factors driving the practice.



