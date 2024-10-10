Chinese kids are building machines, you’re here protesting- Koku Anyidoho slams UTAG

Koku Anyidoho

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, has criticized the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) for failing to contribute to Ghana’s development.

Speaking on Kingdom FM, Anyidoho argued that while the competition highlights academic brilliance, it doesn't translate into practical benefits for the nation.



He questioned the real-world application of students memorizing formulas and pointed out that many participants secure scholarships abroad, benefiting other countries instead of Ghana.

He also urged institutions like UTAG to focus on supporting innovation and practical skills to drive local development rather than prioritizing protests and strikes.



