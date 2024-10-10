News

Choose Experience, Not Experiment – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

JaneScreenshot 2024 10 10 064150.png Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Thu, 10 Oct 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

NDC Vice Presidential candidate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has urged voters to choose experience over experiment in the upcoming December 7 elections.

Speaking at the Koforidua Central Market, she said former President John Mahama has the experience needed to lead Ghana out of the current challenges caused by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang promised support for market women through the proposed Women’s Development Bank and other initiatives like the National Apprenticeship Programme and the 24-Hour Economy.

She also called on the Electoral Commission to ensure fairness and transparency during the elections.

